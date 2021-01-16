The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Classy K’s Fabric, 910 Pennsylvania Avenue, owned by Chelsea Riojas
- It’s All About You From Head to Toe by Jessica Valdez, 1407 N. Wheeler St., owned by Jessica Valdez
- Conchola’s Guide Service, 912 Ash St., owned by Fernando Conchola
- Hartman’s Auto Sales, 11627 U.S. 87 N., owned by Harold Hartman Jr.
- The Cakery, 208 Wilshire Drive, owned by Mary Peoples
- American Concrete, 703 Rhinegold St., owned by Juan Ortiz Luna
- Diamond Homes & Co., 1815 Jackson St., Port Lavaca, owned by Sayler Navarro
- Lara Enterprises, 3309 E. Juan Linn St., No. B, owned by Matthew Lara
- Jazmine Nail Spa II, 3803 Houston Highway, Unit 300, owned by Kimberly Pham
- Ground Force Transportation, 125 N. Wood St., Placedo, owned by Teresa Seiffert
- 3H Kings Road Haulers, 6803 N. Navarro St., Apt. No. 142, owned by Aaron J. Hopkins III
