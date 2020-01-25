The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- TAB Vending, 2525 N. Laurent St., owned by Teresa Benitez
- Taqueria Yazmin, 501 S. Moody St., owned by Erika Yaneth Hernandez Ruvalcaba
- Unique Marketing Ads, 603 Antietam Drive, owned by Eric Hernandez
- The Brothers Lawn and Garden, owned by Jose Omar Claros Rivera
- 361 OCD Housekeeping, 3603 Miori Lane, owned by Emilee Geistman
- J.C. Specialties, 410 Camino Drive, owned by Jeremy Daniel Cady
- Garcia Trucking, 1803 Dudley St., owned by Lugardo Garcia
