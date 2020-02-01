The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Two J’s Creations, 3001 Arroyo Drive NO. 603, owned by Jennifer WIlliams
- Wink, 508 Edinburgh St., owned by Rhonda Jean Barrios
- 5D Steakhouse, 4904 N. Navarro St., owned by Brianne Kathryn Dlugosch
- Mahan Construction, 402 Navajo Drive. owned by Christopher Mahan
- Cherry’s Total Lawn Services, 505 Perth St., owned by Mark Cherry
- The Holy Grail Jiu Jitsu, 5803 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Suite G, owned by Jordan Holy
- LA Lucia Re-Sale Shop, 1307 Julius St., owned by James Martinez
- G and S Lawncare and Landscape, 2502 E. Airline Road, owned by Sue Gopffarth
- Whitney’s Worthy Creations, 101 S. Ben Jordan St. No. 2703, owned by Whitney Griffith
- Atha Breath Mind and Body, 106 Catherine Circle, owned by Kristian Martinez Sager
