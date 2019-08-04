The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Texas Liquor, 1351 U.S. 87 N. Suite B, owned by Angie Clarke
- Mother Clucker’s Flea Market, 2031 Kohl Road, owned by Jennifer Heibel
- JMG Property, 2203 Port Lavaca Highway, owned by Phillip Johns
- South Texas Delights Country Store, 3809 Beck Road East, owned by Gregory Kiley
- Infinium, 5502 U.S. 59, owned by Blaine Warzecha
- Evans Welding Service, 280 Highway 1206, DeVille, La., owned by Evans T. Gaspard
- Consultx, 705 Lawndale Ave., owned by Michael Tyler Ward
- Shedding Pounds With Shelly, 704 Ashland Creek, owned by Shelly Brown
- What a Wonderful Time Children’s Clothing Store, 4215 N. Ben Jordan St., owned by Richard and Linda Delgado
- Fantazzia, 201 Nottingham Drive, owned by Elizabeth Turnipseed
- Envie Cafe, 402 Simpson Road, owned by Joan Thibodeaux
- Two White Gloves Cleaning, 119 Cynthia St., owned by Heather Price
