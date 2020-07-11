The following have filed for new business permits or renewed permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Simplee Jane, 2804 College Drive, Victoria, owner Briana Flores
- Be Clean Pressure Washing and Sanitizing, 1904 Stolz Road A and B, Victoria, owner Ernest R. Padilla Jr.
- Southland Specialty, 386 Timberline Drive, Victoria, owner Billy Joe Villarreal
- Divine Disinfecting Technology, 4398 Nursery Road, Victoria, owner Fernando DeLeon
- E&L Rentals, 345 Lakeview Drive, Victoria, owner Eric Brown
- Wildrose Creations, 791 Lee St., Victoria, owners Kayla and Christopher Slaughter
- The Family Business, 201 Eleanor St., Victoria, owner Annise McCurrin
- Dixon Photography, 101 Sierra Court, Victoria, owner Michael Dixon
- Backroads Arrow, 501 Primrose St., Victoria, owner Heather Pfeil
- MLA Innovations, 903 Menke Road, Victoria, owner Peggy Leopold
- Ray Gunz and Things, 4 Jared Road, Victoria, owner Vale Ray Williams Jr.
