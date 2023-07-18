The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Morbid Peach, 473 Park Lane, Victoria, owned by Kayla Villarreal.
- Righteous Beauty Salon, 3404 N. Laurent St., Victoria, owned by Carmen K Campos.
- Brown's Air Conditioning, 504 E. Warren Ave., Victoria, owned by James Brown.
- Salazar Pressure Washing Services, 2705 B Lone Tree Road, Victoria, owned by Christian Salazar.
- Cleaning Masters, 604 Joplin, Victoria, owned by Maria Calderon.
- The Venue on Sweetwater, 1943 Sweetwater Road, Port Lavaca, owned by Robert Penland.
- The Magnolia House, 2301 N. Jecker #E, Victoria, owned by Angelia Jones and Lear Chance.
- BX Painting & Projects, 504 Vista Cove, Victoria, owned by Manuela Franke-Baker.