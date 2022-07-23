The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Enterprise Maintenance, 902 S. Liberty St., owned by Leslee Sipe and Herbert Sipe
- Luigi’s Party Rentals, 101 Willard St., owned by Gisela Martinez
- Goldman Properties, 403 Laurel Ave., owned by Rose Goldman
- Anytime Plumbing, P.O. Box 3141, owned by Stephen R. Pedersen
- Golden Crescent A/C, 5002 Evergreen Lane, owned by Daniel Leyva
- Bird Brain Automotive, 188 Forest View Drive, owned by Stephen Navarro
- Tejas Boat and RV Storage, 207 Schell Road, owned by Charles B. Justice
- JCB Lawn and Garden Service, 57 Deer Run Lane, owned by John C. Blaylock
