The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Lone Star Pressure Washing, 2710 Allendale St., Victoria, owned by Brandon Luna
- Girlcation, 6023 Country Club Drive, Victoria, owned by Andrea Michelle Polasek
- ER Services, 5003 John Stockbauer Drive Ste. F, Victoria, owned by Brandi Jackson
- The Nail Spa, 3804 John Stockbauer Drive Ste. C, Victoria, owned by Minh C. Nguyen
- LV Boutique, 2604 N. Laurent St., Victoria, owned by Jeffery Delgado
- Shirley’s Sweet Tweats, 2408 E. Mimosa Ave., Victoria, owned by Jill Parkan Sills
- Chosen Ministries, 1807 Meadowlane St., Victoria, owned by Pamala Williams Edwards
- A Place to Grow Daycare, 4804 Dahlia Lane, Victoria, owned by Kimberly Gloor
- Jose Pro Construction, 725 Bolster St., Baytown, owned by Jose Cruz Huerta
- Timmy John’s Salon, 1214 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, owned by Timothy Windoskey
- Design Nails, 1303 E. Airline Road, Victoria, owned by Von Thuy Nguyen
- South Texas ATV Repair, 744 Stanford Lane, Victoria, owned by Matthew Bailey
- Galafixer USA, 207 Schell Road, Victoria, owned by Roger Theisen
- Svetlik International Properties, 406 Woodridge Drive, owned by Violeta Stefanova Svetlik
- H J Hollowell and Sons Lawncare, 234 Madrone Lane, Victoria, owned by James Harrington Hollowell
- Mahan Foundations and More, 204 S. Brownson St., owned by Henry Mahan
- Spency ‘n’ Olly’s Bakery, 802 Fillmore Ave. No. 133, Victoria, owned by Natalee Gonzales
- Diamond’s Enterprise, 6436 Coletoville Road, Victoria, owned by Patsy R. Migura
- Seadrift Retiree Group, 505 Cannon Road, Victoria, owned by Gary R. Marshall
- JG3 Trucking, 21 Michigan St., Victoria, owned by Jaime Garza
- Twirling Cheers, 2805 Arroyo Drive, Victoria, owned by Dolly Ann Guevara
