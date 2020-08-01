The following have filed for new business permits or renewed their permit through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Mission Custom Homes, 9506 N. Navarro St., owned by Kristopher Bluntzer and Kenneth Bunton
- Texas Financial Investigators, 1501 Mockingbird Lane No. 279, owned by Richard Hinds
- Rapid Energy Electrical, 121 Yucca Drive, owned by Joseph Correa
- A&M Pressure Washing Services, 1306 Delmar Drive, owned by Abel A. Villarreal
- D&D Cleaning Service, 2008 Sam Houston Drive, 1001, owned by Sharonni Young
- Ifeoma Beauty Designs, 104 Appaloosa Court, Owned by Princess Ifeoma Onumah and Roland E. Onumah
- All Freedom Bail Bonds of Texas, 417 St. George St., Suite 104, Gonzales, owned by Laura Siptak
- Josie’s Delivery Service, 308 Grant St., Cuero, owned by Josie Nicole Segovia
- Yummy Finds Eatery, Inc., 402 Salem Road, owned by Courtney Figerova
- Alvarado Construction Services, 4901 Hyak Avenue, owned by HCA Enterprises
- Rumorhazzit, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite D, owned by Blake Truax
- Alvarado Custom Services, 2002 Tibiletti, owned by MGA Investments
- Falcon Catering Company, 704 Westwood St., owned by Monica Falcon
- SlayDemboSlay, 3005 E. Rio Grande St., Apt. B, owned by Cadeja Vonette Dembo
- Highway 185 and Canal Road R.V. Park, 10017 SH 185, owned by John Pitonyak and Johnathan Pitonyak
- Lara Painting, 1511 E. Santa Rosa St., owned by Ever Antonio Lara
- Napoleon’s Restaurant, 2806 N. Navarro St., Suite A, owned by Kim-Bien Nguyen Ho
- Grass Chopper, 103 Balboa Court, owned by Chris Garcia
- Trap Baby, 3402 Oaklawn St., owned by Dandy Chavez Jr. and Terrah Gutierrez
- Noble Investing, 101 Lantana Avenue, owned by Andrea Williams
- Posh Nails, 8900 N. Navarro St., No. 150, owned by Thi Ta
- The Babe Cave, 113 Stratford St., owned by Julian Hernandez
- Don Lupe-Licious Tacos, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Don Lupe-Licious Tacos
- Victoria Aviation, 437 Hangar Drive South, owned by Jeremy Stout and Ethan Stout
- Victoria Aviation Services, 437 Hangar Drive South, owned by Jeremy Stout and Ethan Stout
- Garnett & Sons Notary, 106 Birchwood Drive, owned by Jennifer Garnett
- R3 FR Apparel, 203 Gettysburg Drive, owned by John R. Ring Jr.
- Ring It On, 203 Gettysburg Drive, owned by Shameka Ring
