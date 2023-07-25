The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.

  • Carnival Car Company, 3804 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria, owned by Mumtaz Singh and Lakhbir Singh.
  • Stable Life Counseling Center, 32 Bailey Drive, Victoria, owned by Shirley B. Johnson.
  • Chloe’s Cute Ticles, 4408 Lilac Lane, Suite A, Victoria, owned by Chloe Ihuit.
  • Ted’s Mobile Automotive, 2012 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria, owned by Faustino Caldera III.
  • Tumbln C Trucking, 86 Wood Duck Court, Victoria, owned by Troy Glenn Callaway.
  • Go Texas Parties and Events, 606 Profit St., Suite B, Victoria, owned by Donahvan Robello.
  • Southwest Real Estate, 208 Mc Dow St., Victoria, owned by Kimberly Kubecka.
  • Mand M Collectibles, 102 Flint Roac Court, Victoria, owned by Wendy Renken.
  • Grupo Folklorico De Victoria 2, 2008 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, owned by Stacey Ortiz.
  • C&G Services, 209 Alamogordo Drive, Victoria, owned by Charles G Boswell III and Gail T. Boswell.
  • Downpour Visual Media, 5505B Country Club Drive, Victoria, owned by Noah Reyes.
  • Pressure Bin Services, 425 Serene Drive E, Victoria, owned by Devin Cantu.
  • BKA Cattle, 1845 San Antonio River Road, Victoria, owned by Jessica Adams.

