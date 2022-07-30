The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Anew Travel, 308 Roseland Ave., owned by Laurie Eder
- Royal Construction, 2017 Oleander Drive, owned by Marcos Segura
- Joey Dustin Krisch, 3404 Oaklawn St., owned by Joey Dustin Krisch
- Faith + Valor Designs Co., 197 Garrett Road, Yoakum, owned by Brandy Hamilton
- Legacy Goods, 910 Northgate Road, owned by Andrea Koenning
- American Restoration and Collision, 19 Shady Hollow Road, owned by Amado Mendoza Oritz
- Double N Guns, 208 Macon Creek, owned by Scott H. Norris
- Double N Consulting, 208 Macon Creek, owned by Scott H. Norris
- Ysassi’s Professional Automotive Detailing, 2601 Leary Lane, Lot 14, owned by Oscar Ysassi Jr.
- Falcon Styles, 2904 Miori Lane, Apt. 130, owned by Alexis Falcon
- Custom Travel, 407 Taos Drive, owned by Kathy Ahlstorm
- BC Traditions, 566 Mission Valley Acres Road, owned by Arlene Jacquez
- Primos Metal Building Erectors, 1208 E. Polk Ave., owned by Michael Benitez
- Rodriguez Flooring, 1207 Oliver St., owned by Jesus Rodriguez Andrade
- D&D Painting, 1003 Buena Vista Ave., owned by David Manzano
- Villarreal Welding Service, 401 Westwood St., Apt. B, owned by Benny Joe Villarreal
- A Plus RV Service, Mobile Service Call Out Only, owned by Kenneth W. Posey
- Angela Huerta, 998 Old Goliad Road, owned by Angela Huerta
