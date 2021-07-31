The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Pretty as a Peach Body Contouring, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 234, owned by Heather Genovese
- JE Services, P.O. Box 448, Telferner, owned by Jamie Moreno and Edward Moreno
- JE Ranch, P.O. Box 448, Telferner, owned by Jamie Moreno and Edward Moreno
- Paraclete Solutions, 8806 N. Navarro St., Suite 600 No. 165, owned by Mark Alpeter and Lisa Alpeter
- Beginning of Hope, 8806 N. Navarro St., Suite 600 No. 165, owned by Mark Alpeter and Lisa Alpeter
- RnM Kicks, 8806 N. Navarro St., Suite 600 No. 165, owned by Mark Alpeter and Lisa Alpeter
- King’s Pressure Washing, 208 Brooks Road, owned by Ivan Guerra
- Tap or Scrap, 101 S. 14th St., Seadrift, owned by Elmer Peter Morales
- Christopher Ohl, 104 Chantilly St., owned by Christopher Ohl
- 5T Customs, 901 E. Juan Linn St., owned by Brandon Torres
- MJ Services, 839 Mumphord Road, owned by Jose Mujica
- Pop A Lock — Victoria, 308 E. Juan Linn St., owned by Marty Rabalais
- Roberts Mobile Auto Service, 1613 Live Oak Drive, Inez, owned by Mikie Roberts and Vanessa Roberts
- 5T Custom Aluminum, 901 E. Juan Linn St., owned by Brandon Torres
- Livewire Fence & Deck, 3712 N. Main St., owned by Francisco L. Rodriguez
- WDW, 2329 Colletoville Road E., owned by Weston Walleck
