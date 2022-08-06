The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Morales Lawn Service, P.O. Box 899, Bloomington, owned by Richard Lee Morales
- Honeys Cleaning Service, 2302 E. Mimosa Ave., owned by Kristian Richardson and Jeriwin Barnett
- Pharaoh’s Social Club, 4104 U.S. 59 Business, Suite 100, owned by Stephen Vargas
- Dress Diva, 2111 E. Crestwood Drive, owned by Christina Bolch
- Jray I&E Technical Solutions, 207 W. Water St., owned by John R. Hernandez
- Harlan’s Handyman Service, 271 DuPont Drive, owned by Harlan Koehn
