- The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- B&B Handyman and Services, 264 Live Oak Drive, Inez, owned by Brian Brooks and Jenny Brooks
- Reyes Roofing Side Jobs and More, 1703 Woodlawn St., owned by Ruby Reyes and Celso Reyes Rivas
- Rockin A Logistics, 1006 E. Commercial St., owned by Danielle Leos
- Springs & Things Auto, 2205 E. Colorado St., owned by Louie Lopez
- Paraclete Solutions, 8806 N. Navarro St., Suite 600 No. 165, owned by Mark Alpeter and Lisa Alpeter
- Beginning of Hope, 8806 N. Navarro St., Suite 600 No. 165, owned by Mark Alpeter and Lisa Alpeter
- RNM Kicks, 8806 N. Navarro St., Suite 600 No. 165, owned by Mark Alpeter and Lisa Alpeter
- JMC Property Management, 203 Hampshire St., owned by Julie Camacho
- Envied Ones MC, 709 E. Anaqua Ave., owned by Robert Alvarado
- Twana’s Country Kid’s Daycare, 2225 Kohutek Road, owned by Twana Amador
- PM Pool Service, 1001 McLane Lane, owned by Marisa Orta
- Monsters Den, 3910 Houston Highway, owned by Johnny J. Aguilar Jr. and Stacy Aguilar
- Premium Auto Care Services, 1901 N. Liberty St., owned by Joseph Rodriguez
- BB’s Dirt Work, 594 Bianchi Drive, owned by Brett Bianchi
- Millennium Services, 3608 Meadowlane St., owned by
Isaac V. Rodriguez
