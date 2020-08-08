The following have filed for new business permits or renewed existing permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Exquisite Studio, 2806 N. Navarro St., Suite F, owned by Selena Garcia
- Erica Baum Beauty, 5312 John Stockbauer Drive No. 1112, owned by Erica Baum
- CJ Creations-N-More, 2604 N. Laurent St., owned by Marc Solis
- Furniture Hutt, 1505 N. Navarro St., owned by Juan L. Casas
- The Family Business, 201 Eleanor St., owned by Annise McCurrin Hill and Amee McCurrin
- H&H Specialties, 29 Morris Town Road, owned by Shelby Hensel
- OneStar, 309 Santa Rosa St., owned by Wallace C. Hall III
- Texas Pro Painters & Remodelers, 3801 N. Main St., owned by Cesar Garcia
- Cowboy’s Wrecker Service, County Road 105, owned by David Nieto
- D M Motorsports, 507 Dundee St., owned by Frank Sharon
- Sign Crafters, 406 W. Water St., owned by Richard W. Janecka
- Texas State Baseball League, 3 Northshire St., owned by Austin Hicks and Delicia Hicks
- Gold Peak Realty Investment, 255 Dupont Drive, owned by Francisco Louis Rodriguez
- Inked Up Tattoos, 403 Profit Drive, Suite B, owned by John DeLuna and Stephanie Molnoskey
- Theresa’s Sari-Sari Store, 2308 N. Navarro St., owned by Robert P. Hopper Sr.
- Savannah’s Barkery, 206 Belmoor Lane, owned by Savannah Williams
