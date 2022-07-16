The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- KMC Electric, 265 W. Oaks, owned by Karl Aigner
- Elite Athletic Facility, 2007 E. Red River St., Suite 19, owned by Richard Rodriguez
- T Longhorn Washateria, 4402 Lilac Lane, owned by Tuyet Hanh Thi Pham
- Haus Der BBL, 114 Myra Lane, owned by Joanna Escobar
- Coastal Generator Systems of Texas, 412 Londonderry Drive, owned by Roger De La Garza
- Gel’D Up Mobil Gel Ball Service, 1108 Lawndale Ave., owned by Foamed Up Foam Parties
- Vickers Auto Service, 307 Circle St., Suite D, owned by Veronica Baladez
- Almanza Floor Installer, P.O. Box 2264, owned by Dianna Almanza
- Quality Remodeling Services, 266 Leaning Oak Road, owned by Mitzi Ramos Galicia and Francisco Galicia Hernandez
- Papi’s Kitchen & More, 324 Brushy Creek, owned by Michael Mays and Rhonda Mays
- Arrow Electric, 1703 E. Park Avenue, owned by Michael Chacon
- Candia Masonry, 178 Loop 105, Thomaston, owned by Fernando S. Candia
- El Dorado Tacos & More, 578 Farm-to-Market Road 2717, Port Lavaca, owned by Mario Degollado
- Alberto’s Wholesales, 102 Milton St., owned by Rosa Castro
- Ciro’s Construction, 701 E. Juan Linn St., owned by Cirilo Lambarria
- Top Shelf Turf and Fence, 1404 E. Anaqua Ave., owned by Rachel Brown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.