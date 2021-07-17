The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- A A Spa, 3410 C N. John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Ping Wang
- The Nail Spa — ABV 6688, 3804 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite C, owned by Minh C. Nguyen
- Victoria Girls Softball Association, 1708 N. Navarro St., No. 132, owned by Bulmaro Martinez
- Klassichic Boutique, 2601 N. Azalea St., No. 3, owned by Lyana Castrejon
- EGA Resources, 4801 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, No. 3501, owned by John Martinez
- Crossroads Restoration, 101 Westwood St., Apartment B, owned by Trisha Skye Sanchez
- 185 Enterprises, DBA Rockport Mosquito Systems, 185 Fagan Ranch Road, Tivoli, owned by Travis McClellan and Kimberly McClellan
- Nemo’s Seafood Grill, 8901 N. Victoria St., No. 900, owned by Thang Van Tran
- Coastal Environments, 101 San Polo Court, owned by Dakota Freund
- Tow Haul Transport, 3104 Mayfair Drive, owned by Daniel Gonzalez
- Tammy’s Cleaning Service, 1201 Owens St., owned by Tammy Magana
- Paul’s Boutique, 112 Jason St., owned by Randal Thompson
- Tanique Etcetera Boutique & Tanning, 5315 N. Navarro St., owned by Dayna Wiles
