The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Barber Genes Zboral, 1417 E. Airline Road, owned ;by Ismael Zboral
- DC Tech, 1805 Stolz St. owned by David Conkle
- 1915 Farm, 224 Fox Crossing Road in Meyersville, owned by Catherine Klemcke
- Torrez Skid Steer Service, 1312 Remmers Road, owned by Steven Torrez
- Three 6 one Ku$tom$, 4308 E. North St., owned by Maria Lourdes Sanchez
- Couble Tap Solutions, 111 Grouse Road, owned by Toby Cooley
- Pest Tech, 208 Newcastle St., owned by Kimberly Austin
- Lotus Med Spa, 48 Post Oak Run in Inez, owned by Gentiana Bakaj
