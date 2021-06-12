The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- MWP Lawn Care Service, 111 Elaine St., owned by Mark Petering
- Need Stuff Hauled or Moved, 111 Elaine St., owned by Mark Petering
- Gabriel Ruiz, 209 Windwood Lane, owned by Gabriel Ruiz
- Salazar and Sons, 209 Longfellow Lane, owned by Abel G. Salazar
- Captain Coffey Guide Services, 312 Mariner Drive, owned by Jeff Coffey
- Santa Rita Market, 107 W. Santa Rosa St., owned by Krystin Ortiz and Chris Melendez
- Pillar Family Health Care, 4206 N. Ben Jordan St., owned by Kerri Pillar, P.L.L.C.
- Massy’s Services, 705 Champions Row, owned by Richard Shelton
- Nat’s Jewels, 4903 Lone Tree Road, owned by Natalee Delgado
- Villa Tire Shop, 3602 N. Main St., owned by Lorenzo Villa Cortez
- Puzzle Piece Catering, 2903 Swan Drive, owned by Erika Rae Burger
- One Time Resale Shop, 2508 N. Laurent St., owned by Sergio V. Edison
- China Massage, 5317 N. Navarro St., owned by Xi Cheng
- Coastal Steel Structures, 1908 Bon Aire Avenue, owned by Ruddick Industries, LLC
- JNC’s Black Diamondz, 212 Sam Houston Drive, Apartment 115, owned by Jazvantesha Cadena
- Pampas Luxe & Co., 606 W. Larkspur St., owned by Valerie Ramirez
- Rhinestones Boutique, 119 Carlsbad Drive, owned by Melissa Monse
- Patriot Pools, 317 Kolodzey Road, owned by Michael Berger
- Shell’s Designs, 317 Kolodzey Road, owned by Sheli Henderson
- O’Connor — Braman Interests, 201 E. Santa Rosa St., owned by Louise S. O’Connor, Katheryn O’Connor Counts, Estate of D.H. Braman Jr., Robert J. Hewitt
- Hartman Lawn Care, 523 Blake St., owned by Andrew Hartman
- JT’s Forklift/Lift Truck Training and Certification, 303 Williamsburg Avenue, owned by J.T. Garcia
- Dunlap’s Power Washing, 307 E. 3rd St., owned by Gavin Dunlap
- Taquitos El Shark, 578 Farm-to-Market Road 2717, Port Lavaca, owned by Mario Degollado
