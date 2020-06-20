The following have filed for new business permits and permit renewals through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Blush Bella Boutique, 202 Alamogordo Drive, owned by Cecilia Gonzales
- Designer Roofing Supplies, 2214 Tibiletti Drive, owned by Anthony Perez Moreno
- Elite Pressure Washing, 1203 E. Locust St., owned by Enrique Cortez
- Taste of Chicago Foods, 403 Waterford Drive, owned by Chrystal Victoria Young and Tabari Hashim Young
- Superior Builders, 306 Sam Houston Drive, Apt. 323, owned by Wayne Todd
- Pandemic Services, 306 Sam Houston Drive, Apt. 323, owned by Wayne Todd
- Overlord’s Brownie Factory, 210 E. Second St., owned by Nicolas Garcia and Roderick Lemond
- Texas Money Finder, 1501 Mockingbird Lane No. 279, owned by Richard Orrin Hinds
- Harryman Services, P. O. Box 114, Nursery, owned by Homer Harryman
- SNL Transportation, 306 Sam Houston Drive No. 1222, owned by Clarence Smalls Jr.
- SNL Deliveries, 306 Sam Houston Drive, No. 1222, owned by Clarence Smalls Jr.
- SNL Cleaning, 306 Sam Houston Drive, No. 1222, owned by Clarence Smalls Jr.
- Apex Painting and Make Ready, P. O. Box 3282, owned by Anthony Terrell
