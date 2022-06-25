The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- GRND FX Landscaping, 2806 Delmar Drive, Suite B, owned by GRND FX Landscaping
- GRND FX, 2806 Delmar Drive, Suite B, owned by GRND FX Landscaping
- The White Pear Boutique, 205 Alydar Drive, owned by Mackenzie Blair
- Shangri La Designs, 906 Mead Road, owned by Jamie Pruett
- Extreme Earrings, P.O. Box 5635, owned by Pia Garingalao
- Townsend Remodeling, 255 Farm-to-Market Road 446, owned by Jonathan Townsend
- Past Times, 105 W. Santa Rosa St., owned by Mary Ann Davis
- The Me Too Trust, 105 W. Santa Rosa St., owned by Robert E. Davis and Mary Ann Davis
- Q.I.C.K. Snacks, 136 Matchett Drive, owned by Frank C. Huerta
- Tiffany Duhon, 1204 S. Laurent St., TRLR 21, owned by Tiffany Duhon
- Lalo’s Auto Buff, 3004 E. Red River St., owned by Adolfo Caudillo Trejo
