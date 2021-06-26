The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Exquisite Care Residential Living, 367 Cody Drive, owned by Cheborah Ross and Dominique Ross
- Holly Tribe Boutique, 408 Holiday Lane, No. 3, Port Lavaca, owned by Raquel Miller
- La Cabana, 2013 E. Red River St., owned by Maria I. Urbina
- The Pretty Place, 3904 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite 108, owned by Elda C. Moreno
- Morlee Investments, 14844 Farm-to-Market Road 622, owned by Morlee Investments LLC
- Nahaka Unlimited, 183 Eddie St., owned by Natalie Stratton
- Kivi’s Convenience, 2402 N. Ben Wilson St., Apartment 4201, owned by Kevin Chang
- Sammaddi Salon, AKA Amber Perez Salon, 3506 Ben Wilson St., Suite H, owned by Amber Nicole Perez
