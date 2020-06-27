The following have filed for new business permits or renewed existing permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- U.S. Safety Pipeline Supply, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite K, owned by Bruce F. Chappel
- Sweetwater Lawn and Tree, 4 Topaz, owned by Robert Penland
- Quantum Corrections, 408 W. Juan Linn St., owned by Joe Luna
- Sloan’s Spreads, 23019 U.S. 77 N., Yoakum, owned by Chris Heppel
- Clark Builders, 133 Landewood, Lufkin, owned by Ricky Clark
