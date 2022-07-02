The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- CJ Landscaping, 1105 Westwood St., owned by Chris Martinez
- Chica’s Unique Shop, 1507 E. Juan Linn St., Suite B, owned by Samantha Ramos
- So Cakery Bakery, 301 Spur Drive, owned by Ariana Guerra
- Terminally Hip, 1605 N. Liberty St., No. A, owned by Sarrah Beaver
- Delphines Dream Sound Production Co., 623 Farm-to-Market Road 622, owned by Rene Figueroa
- Melted Zipper, 1507 E. Park Ave., owned by Brea Lara
- Ranch Water Cattle Co., 313 Kingwood Forest Drive, owned by Dwaine Pratka and Amber Lantier
- Henry Process Service, 606 Joplin St., owned by Tommy Ray Henry
- Stronger You, 105 Sandy Lane, owned by Chandra Verret
- CompJLT, 2806 Delmar Drive, Unit C, owned by Jared Todd
- R & P Rentals, 113 San Polo Court, owned by R & P Rentals
- Lazy JB Farms, 2002 Old Goliad Road, owned by John Josey
- Kenny Mican Services, 1616 N. Nursery Drive, Nursery, owned by Kenneth Ray Mican
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.