The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- C.J.’s Small Engine Repair — Mobile Service, 1305 N. DeLeon St., Apartment B, owned by Carlos Cavazos
- South Texas Home Restoration, 306 Yellowstone Drive, owned by Raul Hernandez Jr.
- Sassman Cattle, 101 Beachmont Lane, Port Lavaca, owned by Dylan Sassman
- Mesquite Works, 206 Oak Colony Drive, owned by Gary E. Scheibelhut
- Highway Muzic Empire, 1709 N. Azalea St., owned by Kennard Johnson
- SS&W, 110 E. Constitution St., owned by Stayton, Stayton & West LLC
- Stayton & West, 110 E. Constitution St., owned by Stayton, Stayton & West
- Stayton, 110 E. Constitution St., owned by Stayton, Stayton & West
- Buckert Properties, 4428 U.S. 77 S., owned by Shirley Buckert
- All Out Lawn Care, 509 Schmidt Road, Inez, owned by Paden Horelka
- Glamscene, 213 Sunset Drive, owned by Danielle Jimenez
- Lopez Thrift Store, 305 E. Fifth St., Bloomington, owned by Olga Lopez
