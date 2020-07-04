The following have filed for new business permits r renewed permits through the Victoria County Clerk's office.
- Pops and Dem Smoke Shop, 1908 E. Polk Ave., owned by Kendra M. Harper
- The Man Cave, 508 S. Bridge St., owned by Alicia Sanders
- Call of Country, 100 Opravil Road, owned by Rene Preciado Alva
- Roar, 3003 Linda Drive, owned by Michael A. Flores
- Frank B.'s Lawn Service, 205 E. Basin St., owned by Frank Aaron Barbontin
- Carmen's Shop, 116 A Jason Plaza, owned by Guadalupe Lira
- Like a Queen, 112 C Jason Plaza, owned by Ismael Garcia Jr.
- Verizon Wireless, 8706 N. Navarro St., owned by Cellco Partnership
- K3 Ranch, 1136 Wood Hi Road, owned by General Partnership
- Elite Security and Technologies, 202 Wilshire Drive, owned by Jeff Granate
