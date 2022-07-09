The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Life by Design, 43 Church Lane, owned by Tina JH Goodner
- General Medical West Courier Service, P.O. Box 7466, owned by Santos Z. Valdez III
- Hawkeye Credit Repair, 121 Calle Ricardo, owned by Hawkeye Credit Repair
- Golden Eagle Credit Repair, 121 Calle Ricardo, owned by Golden Eagle Credit Repair
- Lexi’s Handmade Crafts, 1701 Victoria Station Drive, Apt. 310, owned by Alexandra N. Poventud
- ABC Pawn and Jewelry, 102 Sparrow Lane, owned by George Robert Shafer
- Elite Athletic Facility, 2007 E. Red River St., Suite 19, owned by Richard Rodriguez
- Heathenz Entertainment, 414 Golden Eye Loop, owned by Brittany Rivera and John Gamez
- Amikaela Boutique, 607 Fillmore Ave. Apt.1407, owned by Anastacha M. Martinez Rodriguez
- J & E Repair, 712 E. Polk Ave., owned by Jose L. Garcia
- Kneaded Beacon PMA, P.O. Box 5491, owned by Brian-O’Neil Simmons and Cheryl Annette Dawson
- Extreme Cleaning Services, 122 Regency Ave., Unit C, owned by Sally Ann Santillan
- The Summit Realty, 21 Northshire St., owned by Linda Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.