The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Texas Proud Junk Removal & Services, 1212 E. Locust Ave., owned by David Ortiz and Maria Ortiz
- Hellishly Designed, 2501 Fannin Drive, owned by Helena N. Varando
- Chic Creations by Elizabeth, 3607 E. Rio Grande St., owned by Elizabeth Bargas
- Mike Bludau, DBA The Grasslands at Spring Creek Inc., 2186 Oliver Road, owned by Mike Bludau
- La Monita, 607 Meyer St., owned by Ledie Cheramie
- Homestead Complete Land and Home Service, 234 Maguey Drive, owned by Elmer Dean Lewis Jr.
