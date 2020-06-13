The following have filed for new or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Mr. Wrenches, 1305 N.E. Water St., owned by Marcus Lopez
- Adorable Me, 140 Marchall St., Placedo, owned by Dorothy Hernandez
- Rebel FX Beauty Studio, 4408 Lilac St. Suite A2, owned by Julia Rangel
- Thomas Lee Residences, 3309 E. Juan Linn B, owned by Matthew Lara
- @Puppernelson, 2804 Sam Houston Drive No. 5630, owned by Victoria Hudgeons
- Victoria South Customs, 1104 S. Laurent St., owned by Michael Sanabria
- Sandi’s Shimmering Self, 215 Sparrow Lane, owned by Sandra Baecker
- Schul Insurance, 51 Buckey Lane, owned by Quentin Schul
- Smokin Aces BBQ & Entertainment, 2910 Mayfair Drive, owned by Albert Arredondo
- South Texas Boardem, 1118 Hollybrook Drive, owned by Nicole Horelka
- Crossroads Tools, 112 Nottingham Drive. owned by Adrian Rodriquez
- Sandman Welding, 113 Jocelyn Circle, owned by Robert Holt
