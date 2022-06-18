The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Summit Services, 208 Crosswind Drive, owned by Dorothy Moore
- Summit Security Services, 208 Crosswind Drive, owned by Dorothy Moore
- Summit Support Services, 208 Crosswind Drive, owned by Dorothy Moore
- Antonio Braga, M.D.P.A., 106 Green Way, owned by Antonio Braga, M.D.
- Southeast Golden Crescent Victoria Media & Entertainment, 1402 Anthony Road, owned by Isaiah Vasquez
- Kay’s Outdoor Market, 514 Farm-to-Market Road 446, owned by Kathy Schackai
- Spacek Leasing Company, 125 Pura Vida, Inez, owned by Spacek Leasing Company
- Spacek Real Property Management, 125 Pura Vida, Inez, owned by Spacek Real Property Management
- C4 Real Estate Holdings, 8652 Nursery Drive, owned by C4 Real Estate Holdings
- D — & — B Boutique, 1704 1/2 Airline Road, owned by Dianne McMurray
- Shearly Marvelous, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite O, owned by Shawna A. Stockton
- Exotic Tile and Remodeling, 2802 Wildwood St., owned by Don Gomez
- AJ Soap Co., 2301 E. Mistletoe Ave., owned by Francisca Razo
- Boosted Coffee, 112 Pienza Drive, owned by Clinton Wilson
- Pretty As A Peach Body Contouring, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 234, owned by Brandi Beckner
- Victoria Steel Erectors, 518 Sunset Drive, owned by Tyson Tschoepe
- Aunt Joe’s BBQ, 5303 U.S. 77 South, owned by Vic Salinas
- Northside Nutrition, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite P, owned by Ofelia Villalobos and Jennifer Escobar
