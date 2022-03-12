The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Prestige Concrete, 509 Pheasant Drive, owned by Jose Macias
- Victoria Hurricanes, 109 Champions Row, owned by Rudy Guzman
- Victoria Plaza Latina, 3005 Meadowlane St., owned by Linda Cordova-Clark
- 2 Amigos Handyman Services, 966 York Road, owned by Adrian Espinosa
- Spiffy Wash, 203 Sam Houston Drive, owned by Linh Pham
- Gonzales Construction, 1007 S. De Leon St., owned by Alfredo Gonzales
- World Series of Victoria, 402 W. Power Ave., No. 3, owned by Clarence Andre Smalls Jr.
- Lauren Alkek D.B.A. A & A Bail Bonds, 203 N. Moody St., owned by Lauren Alkek
- K&B Designs, 916 Brownson Road, owned by Kayla M. Keyser
- RTR Motors, 2401 Lone Tree Road, owned by Randy Ransom, Tracy Ransom and Rowdy Ransom
- Homestyle Mama, 629 Post Oak Drive, owned by Destiny S. Miller
- Just Peachie, 629 Post Oak Drive, owned by Destiny S. Miller
- Lopez Catering Service, 119 Kenilworth Glen St., owned by Ricardo Lopez
- Hiller Plumbing Co., P.O. Box 7462, owned by Charles D. Hiller Jr.
