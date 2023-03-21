The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.

  • Triple ‘R’ Clean Up, 1203 Oriole St., Victoria, owned by Mary Salazar.
  • Diamond Construction TX, 607 Meyer St., Victoria, owned by Jaime Zamora.
  • Reckless Heathens MC 13, 210 E. Second St., Victoria, owned by Eugene Gutierrez.
  • Prince Transportation, 509 Garrett Road, Victoria, owned by Nataliegh Nichole Prince and Debra Ann Prince.
  • Zero Gravity, 5103 Country Club Road, Victoria, owned by Cheryl Hanke.
  • PJ Services, 104 Milann St., Victoria, owned by Princess Jimenez.
  • Enterprise Maintenance, 902 S. Liberty St., Victoria, owned by Leslee Sipe.
  • Here’s the Scoop, 106 Kensington Dr., Victoria, owned by Christy Rodriguez.
  • Tear 5 Trucking LLC, 1366 Black Bayou Road No. 1, Bloomington, owned by Michael Moraida.

Tags