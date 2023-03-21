The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Triple ‘R’ Clean Up, 1203 Oriole St., Victoria, owned by Mary Salazar.
- Diamond Construction TX, 607 Meyer St., Victoria, owned by Jaime Zamora.
- Reckless Heathens MC 13, 210 E. Second St., Victoria, owned by Eugene Gutierrez.
- Prince Transportation, 509 Garrett Road, Victoria, owned by Nataliegh Nichole Prince and Debra Ann Prince.
- Zero Gravity, 5103 Country Club Road, Victoria, owned by Cheryl Hanke.
- PJ Services, 104 Milann St., Victoria, owned by Princess Jimenez.
- Enterprise Maintenance, 902 S. Liberty St., Victoria, owned by Leslee Sipe.
- Here’s the Scoop, 106 Kensington Dr., Victoria, owned by Christy Rodriguez.
- Tear 5 Trucking LLC, 1366 Black Bayou Road No. 1, Bloomington, owned by Michael Moraida.