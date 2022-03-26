The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Hippies and Cowgirls Mercantile, 834 Westlake Trail, owned by Kimberly Jane Tucker
- S&G Cement Contractors, 210 E. Second St., owned by Eugene M. Gutierrez Jr.
- Golden Crescent Techs, 585 Reeves Road, owned by Golden Crescent Techs
- Jay’s Welding Service, 817 Chukar Drive, owned by John Joe Podolak
- Patriot Custom Builders, 317 Kolodzey Road, owned by Sheli Henderson
- Geared Up Garage, 2801 N. Laurent St., owned by Luke Cantu and Jay Kraatz
- A Clean House Is A Happy House, 2501 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 2203, owned by Katherine Katey Lynn Vancise
- Vinylly Made It & Sports Memorabilia, 902 Westwood St., owned by Jim Pena
- Brad Kanning DBA Kanning Enterprises, 4801 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, No. 302, owned by Brad Kanning
- Rocha Construction, 2308 E. Rosebud Ave., owned by Mattew Rocha
- G3 Construction, 3921 Fordtran Road, Yoakum, owned by Isaac Gutierrez A. and Nohemi Gutierrez Mendez
