The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- ABES Holdings, 21 Spring Creek Drive, owned by ABES Holdings
- Can-Am Properties, 21 Spring Creek Drive, owned by Can-Am Properties
- A.L.M. Construction, 6145 SH 185 E., owned by Alfred Garcia Jr.
- Atlas Marketing Group, 605 N. Glass St., No. 12, owned by Raul Franco
- Dink’s Bar-Be-Que, P.O. Box 486, Inez, owned by Carlon W. Helms
- Bubba’s Lawn Care, 206 Cynthia St., owned by James Burdick
- Elite Lawncare, 206 Cromwell Drive, owned by Joe Flores
- Garza & Garza, Attorneys at Law, 1101 N. Navarro St., owned by Joseph G. Garza
- Sotovarela Car Wash, 901 Harding St., Channelview, owned by Miguel A. Varela and Grebil Soto
- Infinity Commercial & Industrial Cleaning, 307 S. Hunt St., Cuero, owned by Josie Nicole Segovia
- Street Treats of Victoria, P.O. Box 352, Telferner, owned by Miguel A. Gonzalez
- The Boozy Hair Lounge, 303 E. Rio Grande St., owned by Rebecca Neal
- South Texas Resurfacing, 3913 Hanselman Road, owned by Samantha Melendez
- Property Maintenance and Make Ready, P.O. Box 4591, owned by R. John Buzzell
- Queen Puta, 202 E. Circle St., No. 14, owned by Elizabeth Salinas
- Salty Heifer, 45 Depot St., Telferner, owned by Gabriel Wade Hoskins
- Rodriguez Construction, 605 Old Goliad Road, owned by Franco Rodriguez
- Crossroads and Beyond Wild Hog Control, 177 E. Second St., Bloomington, owned by James Reyes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.