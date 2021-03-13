The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- C&G Trading Co., 813 Charleston Drive, owned by C&G Trading
- Red Fox, 813 Charleston Drive, owned by C&G Trading
- C&G Trading, 813 Charleston Drive, owned by C&G Trading
- Above & Beyond Signings, 2804 Sam Houston Drive, Unit 7680, owned by Tammy Martin-Atere
- Lashes by Celi, 2601 N. Azalea St., Suite 19, owned by Celimar Chapa
- Roberto Torres, 5609 John Stockbauer Drive, Apartment 31201, owned by Roberto Torres
- Triple R Custom Detailing, 108 E. Circle St., Suite B, owned by Amber Scott
- Handy Pro Home & Lawn Services, 107 Fieldstone, owned by Josh Fauth
- Everything Concrete, 110 Love Road, owned by Marissa Renae Galvan
- Now or Never Car Wash, 1107 E. Nueces St., owned by Francisco Lopez
- Top Notch Pleasurables, 408 Knowlan Ave., owned by Jennifer Lancon
- Mathis Trucking Logistics, P.O. Box 340, Bloomington, owned by Maurice Mathis Jr.
- Little T Boutique, 1303 N. Navarro St., owned by Xaiowei Zuo
- Sassy Designs, 546 Ninth St., Bloomington, owned by Antonia Lopez
- Tidy-Up, 221 Huisache St., Mission, owned by Adan Garcia III and Alicia Ramirez
- Bolo Tactical, 919 Taos Drive, owned by Adrian Robles
- Car Transformers, 2101 E. Mimosa Ave., owned by Danny Martin
- Inky Blinky Tattoo Shop, 1501 Red River St., Suite E1, owned by August Ybabez
- A & J Ventures, 353 Goldeneye Loop, owned by Annabet H. Torres
- Urban Acquisitions and Development, 5425 10th St., Katy, owned by Molly Robin Ladner
