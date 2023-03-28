The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- North Side Fireworks Super Store, 102 Kingwood Forest Drive, Victoria, owned by John Pitonyak.
- El Sarape Restaurant, 607 S. Laurent St., Victoria, owned by Jose G Mancias Sanchez.
- Coyotes Bar, 905 E. Rio Grande, Victoria, owned by German L. Berrum.
- Alok Agarwal, 215 Ridge VW, Victoria, Alok Agarwal.
- Xtended Beauty Studios, 102-2 Jason St., Victoria, owned by Elizabeth Conchola, Kelsey Mata and Hilary Sanchez.
- Aqua Pro Pressure Washing, 306 W. Nueces, Victoria, owned by David M. Magallan.
- Novum, 24 Cavalry Road, Victoria, owned by Hannah Marthiljohni.
- Eddie’s Maintenance and Janitorial, 1307 E. Rosebud, Victoria, Eddie Serenil.
- Taqueria La Tia, 707 S. Navarro St., Victoria, owned by Genaro Ochoa.
- Gardenhouse Coffee and Espresso Bar, 1915 E. Red River St., Victoria, owned by Janice Vargas.
- Lone Star Animal Hospital, 13788 U.S. 77 N., Victoria, owned by Lee Zeplin Askew.
- Elite Appliance Repair, 1506 ½ E. Goodwin Ave., Victoria, owned by Jonathan Escobar.
- Hope’s Honey, 604 Basswood, Victoria, owned by Margaret Denise Gilmore.
- RC Cleaning Service, 102 Milton St., Victoria, Rosa Castro.
- Roberto Medrano Roofing, 2208 E. Sabine St., Victoria, owned by Roberto Medrano.
- Best Choices, 1506 Navidad St., Victoria, owned by Ibrahim Arabi.
- Country Comfort RV Park, 1426 Farm-to-Market Road 236 or P.O. Box 2607, Victoria, owned by Charles E. Dentler.