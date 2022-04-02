The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Off the Grid Pressure Washing, 110 Planters Drive, owned by Brian Ledeay
- Letherneck Art & Designs, 1014 Westwood St., owned by Felix Garza Jr.
- Trend Nail Spa, 7800 Navarro St., Suite 135 B, owned by Phuong K. Dinh
- Anna Maria Castillo, 3209 Meadowlane St., owned by Anna Castillo
- The Quilt Cottage, 1001 N. Navarro St., owned by Carolyn Bradshaw
- The Glow Bar, 4002 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite C, owned by Daniela Gonzalez and Monica Garcia
- Mid Coast Safety Services, 705 Mead Road, owned by Danny R. Garber
- Legacy Bully Kamp, P.O. Box 532, Woodsboro, owned by Elizabeth Vela
- Rusty Palms Ranch, 7475 San Antonio River Road, owned by Allan Wayne Lippe
- Knotty Hooker Guide Service, 7475 San Antonio River Road, owned by Allan Wayne Lippe
- R N B Wood Creations and More, 2416 Lone Tree Road, owned by Rudy Rivera and Barbara Rivera
- Stanfield Process Service, 6234 Highway 59 S Box 5, owned by David Scott Stanfield
- Twin Pines North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1301 Mallette Drive, owned by West Wharton County Hospital District
- House of Power and Performance, 515 Maplewood Drive, owned by Dale Lynn Clifton Jr.
- Kneaded Beacon Estates, 515 Maplewood Drive, owned by Cheryl Dawson
- BDB Consulting Services, 107 Ivanhoe Drive, owned by Belinda Del Bosque
- Garner B Landscaping, 1906 Sam Houston Drive, No. 1003, owned by Brenton Garner
- GH Lift, 676 River Ranch Road, owned by Billie A. Pauley
