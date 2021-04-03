The following have filed for new business permits or renewed existing permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Bud Loper, 1122 Rodeo Road, Inez, owned by Bud Loper
- Backwoods Soulfood Cafe, 1507 E. Juan Linn St., Suite A, owned by Derick L. Ross
- Backwoods Party Rentals, 918 Conti Lane, owned by Derick L. Ross
- Back Bay Entertainment, 366 Richter Road, Inez, owned by Ross Blake Brunner
- A to B Motors, 919 Old Goliad Road, owned by Albert Beamon
- Leos Lawn Care & More, 808 Hybiscus Lane, owned by Samuel Ryan Leos and Iris Garcia-Leos
- Noble Construction, 86 Grand Ave., owned by J.P. Willson
- To The - T Painting & Remodeling, 605 W. Garden St., Goliad, owned by Evan Brister
- Beer Barn Drive Thru, 204 S. Laurent St., owned by Juan Ernest Espino
- Freckle Beck, 2501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Apt. 601, owned by Dayna Wiles and Daniel Wiles
- Blissfully Yours Floral, 3612 N. Laurent St., owned by Janie Flores
- Iconic Consignment, 4109 John Stockbauer Drive, Apt. 4306, owned by Xavior Turrubiartes
