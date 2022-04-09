The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Water Street Cottage, 207 W. Water St., owned by Betty Jo Wheeler
- Neal Motors, 2011 Port Lavaca Drive, owned by Martha Butler
- DG Construction, 1604 E. Juan Linn St., owned by Alejandro Miguel Gonzalez
- C.H.B. Security, 307 Blyth Road, owned by Carter Hayes Bulger
- The Clean Cut, 1709 Juan Linn St., owned by Israel Perez Jr.
- Victoria Boxing Academy, 2612 Miori Lane, Suite C, owned by Ron McNary and Josue Puente
- Victoria Nail Spa, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 135-B, owned by Thuyduong Nguyen
- Level Up House Leveling, 1312 Anaqua Ave., owned by Carlos Perales
- ProLine Steam Clean, 1908 Bon Aire Ave., owned by Ruddick Industries
- TM Kleaning, 2402 N. Ben Wilson St., Apartment 2107, owned by Theresa A. Martinez
- Nightmare Striking Academy, 313 N. Hampton Circle, owned by Jacob Rodriguez
- JJ Lawn Service, 907 E. Colorado St., owned by Jose G. Nunez and Maria C. Nunez
- Renewed Soles, 307 E. Third St., owned by Justin Cavazos
- Archangel Training Solutions, 2204 College Drive, owned by David Augustini
- Cantu Logistics, 307 Cottonwood Drive, owned by Orlando Cantu
