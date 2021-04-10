The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- My Nails and Hair, 2509 N. Laurent St., owned by Vuong Pham and Bich Nguyen
- Sole Priorities, 114 Jason St., owned by Joe Saenz
- 4J Fencing, 2501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Apartment 1701, owned by Aaron Diebel
- Hood Billies Promotions, 137 Sherwood Drive, Suite D, owned by Laron Bates
- Lifetime Investments, 1310 Anthony Road, owned by Lifetime Investments
- Lifetime Real Estate, 1310 Anthony Road, owned by Lifetime Investments
- South Texas Victory Painters, 1112 Owens St., owned by Shai Beltran Villegas
- Humble Youth Camp, 8902 Riverwell Circle East, Houston, owned by Ranique Ramsarupe
