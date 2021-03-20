The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Quality Pressure Washing & Landscape, 1406 E. Virginia Avenue, owned by Austin Hicks
- ABC Construction, P.O. Box 3622, owned by Robert Gregory Rees
- Miss B’s Things & More, 1307 E. Airline Road, Suite C, owned by Mark Anthony Ramirez
- Dez Rebar & Placing, 908 Melrose Avenue, owned by Jonathan Hernandez
- Pancho Villa Tex-Mex Restaurant, 1002 N. Navarro, owned by William Quintanilla and Orlando Nunez
- Moore Consulting, 2906 Parsons Road, owned by John A. Moore
- Escobar Remodeling, 4405 Halsey St., owned by Charlie Escobar
- Luna’s Electrical Service, 1408 E. Stayton Avenue, owned by Jose Olalde
- Eppinger Brokerage, Inc. dba Premier Properties, 103 Brenna Circle, owned by Bruce Eppinger
- Victoria Property Management and Rental, 103 Brenna Circle, owned by Bruce Eppinger
- Peach Perfect, 29 Morris Town Road, owned by Candace Hensel
- M&R Computerized Screen Printing, 1012 N. Navarro St., owned by Michael R. Milam and Roger D. Hotz
- House Nut, 902 Northgate Road, owned by Jonathan Houser
- India’s Cleaning Enterprise, 702 Salem Road, No. 635, owned by India Hollis
- Ladderman, 702 Salem Road, No. 635, owned by Antonio Burns
- Seasons Change, 113 Berkshire Lane, owned by Lou Ann Hoover
- W&W Salon, 1214 E. Mockingbird Lane, owned by Timothy Windoskey
- #TIMMYDIDIT, 1214 E. Mockingbird Lane, owned by Timothy Windoskey
- Boujee’ Outlaws Boutique, 109 Queenswood Trail, owned by Yvette V. Laqua
- Kids Place Joy Daycare, 3602 E. Juan Linn St., owned by Martha Terrell
- Black Line Tattoo Studio, 503 E. North St., owned by Michelle Moreno
- Ellie & Co., 453 Penn Avenue, owned by Elida Chapa
