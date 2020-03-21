The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Reliable Automotive, 1301 Laurent St., owned by Maria Hortencia Galdamez
- Finders Keepers Artisan Boutique and Resale Shoppe, 1607 N. Laurent St., owned by Angelica Maria Nichols
- Main Street Market, 1901 N. Main St., owned by Virginia Teresa Carbajal
- Premier Social Club, 110 Jason St., owned by Robert Hardy
- Pats Rockin Z Ranch, 88 Carefree Drive, owned by Patricia Zmeskal
- Ortega’s Yard Service, 804 Buena Vista Ave., owned by Luis Daniel Ortega
- Dellway Sings, 1702 E. Mimosa Ave., owned by John Grover Wardell IV
- Hummel Services, 307 Westwood St., owned by Haley Hummel
- Crossroads Speech and SPED Services, 643 Farm-to-Market Road 237, owned by Holly Carlson
- J3 Handyman Services, 705 Masters Drive, owned by John Gilbert Licon Jr.
- Reds Automotive and performance, 802 S. Laurent St., owned by Keith Patterson
- Mahan Enterprises, 204 S. Brownson St., owned by Henry Mahan
- Abrut Lash Night, 250 Albricht Road, owned by Tanyas Christine Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.