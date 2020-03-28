The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Starr Dust Hotshot, 45 Sentry Road, owned by Patrick Breedlove.
- Horizon Hotshot, 45 Sentry Road, owned by Sherry Breedlove.
- Superior Cleaning Services, 1605 N. Terrell St., owned by Skylar Saenz.
- Gentle Hearts Home Living, 2109 A Wayside Drive, owned by Renee and Roland Littles.
