The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.

  • Starr Dust Hotshot, 45 Sentry Road, owned by Patrick Breedlove.
  • Horizon Hotshot, 45 Sentry Road, owned by Sherry Breedlove.
  • Superior Cleaning Services, 1605 N. Terrell St., owned by Skylar Saenz.
  • Gentle Hearts Home Living, 2109 A Wayside Drive, owned by Renee and Roland Littles.
