The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Rocko's Sno & More LLC, 101 Dover St., Victoria, owned by Adriana Balderas.
- Purrfect Pet Sitters, 1701 Victoria Station Drive #306, Victoria, owned by Katie Pool.
- Tickled Pink, 301 E. Convent St., Victoria, owned by Tessa Lacina.
- Black Sheep, 705 S. Wheeler St., Victoria, owned by Pearla Jiminez.
- Laura J Wright, LCSW, 168 Hunter Way, Victoria, owned by Laura J Wright.
- Compliance Made Easy, 1708 N. Navarro St., Victoria, owned by Tony Saenz and Clayton Studer.
- Beijing Garden, 113 S. Main St., Victoria, owned by Jin Ming Tang.
- U.S. Safety & Embroiderey, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive Suite K, Victoria, owned by Colby Chappell.
- J Ramon Lozano Sr. D/B/A Rain Seal Master Company, 2306 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria, owned by Juan Ramon Lozano Sr.
- Charlene's Jewelry, 401 S. William St., Victoria, owned by Charlene L.H. Mitchell.