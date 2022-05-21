The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- TC Construction, 406 Henderson Road, owned by Caesar Castro
- Jackie C’s Catering, 202 College St., Placedo, owned by Jacqueline Castro
- Griffin and Company, 108 Camino Drive, owned by Delores Griffin
- Artesanias Juanito, 906 S. Laurent St., owned by Maria Elena Villanueva
- Capt Tone’s Boat Service, 234 Josephine Lane, owned by Anthony Gonzales
- Geigle’s Utilities, 1587 Oliver Road, owned by Wendell Geigle
- L & R Longarm, 138 Reinecke Road, owned by Robin T. Dickson
- Tiffany’s Craft N Creation, P.O. Box 7700, owned by Tiffany Limas
