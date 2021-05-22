The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Cameron Inn, 1906 Houston Highway, owned by Ilaben V. Patel
- Filipe Maldonado, 5311 Country Club Drive, owned by Filipe Maldonado
- 10X Curb Appeal Power Washing, 104 Rhodes Road, owned by Jason D. Pruitt
- Sweeter Than Coco, 206 N. Liberty St., owned by Crystal Trujillo
- Jeans Flooring, 3007 Gayle St., owned by Felicia Jean Rivera
- Salty Beaches Custom Creations, 212 Yuma Drive, owned by Jana K. Mitchell
- Bam Appliance Services, 2010 Dudley St., owned by Vicente Gabriel Barron
- South Texas Fence and Deck, P.O. Box 4767, owned by Jasmine Johns
- Arrows Den Boutique, 2105 E. Anaqua Ave., owned by Melissa Hernandez
- Wolf Hair Studio, 1501 E. Red River St., owned by Krystina Perales
- Otto’s Coastal Hay, 276 Old Goliad Road, owned by Daren Otto
- The Lost Box, 504 Depot St., Telferner, owned by Mario Ybarbo
- Goat Nightclub, 4106 Houston Highway, owned by Thomas Gillespie and Elida Gillespie
- Kiwi Cars, 4104 Houston Highway, Suite 100, owned by Thomas Gillespie and Elida Gillespie
- Baytown Seafood Restaurant, 4010 Houston Highway, owned by Kheng Ser
- Foamed Up, 1108 Lawndale Avenue, owned by Foamed Up Foam Parties
- Johns ATF, 110 Water Oak Court, owned by Johns ATF
- Emiliano’s Remodeling, 3405 Gayle St., owned by Veronica Vargas and Jose E. Torres Salazar
- Rojas Construction, 201 Elaine St., owned by Jeronimo Rojas
- VC Services, 775 Guadalupe Road, No. 4, owned by Victor Carrillo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.