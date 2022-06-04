The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Jolie D. Renz Farms, 8720 Highway 17, Balmorhea, owned by Jolie Renz
- T’$ & J’$ Affortable Painting, 907 Alcoa St., owned by Darold Wayne Jackson and Charles Tanguma
- P&L Outfitters, 172 Casa Blanca Village Drive, Inez, owned by Katy Robinson
- Lash Revenue, 2405 E. Trinity St., owned by Johana Marroquin
- Dutch Lane Pool and Pub, 1507 Juan Linn St., owned by Mike Herbold
- Teal Finch Designs, 108 Shiloh Drive, owned by Ashley Micek
- Rab Enterprises, 1818 Lower Mission Valley Road, owned by Roger A. Barnett
- Ivy and Rose Thread Co., 386 Wigington Lane, Inez, owned by Desiree McCrory
- J & J Electrical 406 Henderson Road, owned by Jorge Castro
- Victoria Fuel Injection, 409 Holt Road, owned by John Alebis Jr.
- Apex Painting & Make Readies, 301 Augusta Drive, Apartment 2107, owned by Anthony Terrell
- Salinas Welding, 1723 Parsons Road, owned by Vincent Salinas
- Dorothy Angels, 103 N. Delmar, Trailer 207, owned by Ray C. Ford, Sadie E. Ford, and Willika A. Harrison
- Youth 361 Basketball Association, Y3BA, 402 W. Power Avenue, No. 3, owned by Clarence Smalls Jr.
- Gentle Hearts Assisted Living, 1109 Simpson Road, owned by Roland Littles
- All Seasons Fence, 386 Wigington Lane, Inez, owned by Chad McCrory
- OG Slam Dunk Enterprise, 2208 Wayside Drive, owned by Chloe Howerton
- LTC Painters, 120 Carlsbad Drive, owned by Larry Collier
- Greasy Offroad, 206 Villaggio Circle, owned by Marcus Miles
- Terminus Merchants, 1908 N. Laurent St., No. 625, owned by Terminus Merchants Inc.
- Credit Manager, 1908 N. Laurent St., No. 625, owned by Credit Manager Inc.
- Terminus Holdings, 1908 N. Laurent St., owned by Terminus Holdings Inc.
- Wealth Conxn, 1908 N. Laurent St., No. 625, owned by Wealth Conxn Inc.
- Car Conxn, 1908 N. Laurent St., No. 625, owned by Car Conxn Inc.
- Conxn, 1908 N. Laurent St., No. 625, owned by Conxn Inc.
- Texas Liquor, 13515B U.S.87 N., owned by Tactical PM Solutions
- Reconxn, 1908 N. Laurent St., No. 625, owned by Reconxn Inc.
- Scoopers Treats and Eats, 5404 N. Laurent St., owned by Amanda Cavazos and Richard Martinez Jr.
- Cecil E. Chester, 320 Springwood Road, owned by Roy A. Rohan
- Top Dog HVAC Services, P.O. Box 3704, owned by Sean Visser
- Laura Ruiz Acosta, 3601 Wildwood St, owned by Laura Ruiz Acosta
