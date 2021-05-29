The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Al Robert Chapa, 48 Pearl St., Placedo, owned by Al Robert Chapa
- Liberty Design Build, 204 Woodglenn Drive, owned by Gary Davis
- Tejas Serape Chamoy, 413 Stone Gate Drive, owned by Linda M. Soto
- Pops Be Smokin’, 325 Love Road, owned by Sean Austin Neely
- C & M Enterprises Tax Services, 137 Stirrup Road, owned by C.W. Moody
- Snelling Personnel Services Inc., 1908 N. Laurent St., Suite 140, owned by Charles Wayne Moody
- Part Time of Victoria, 1908 N. Laurent St., Suite 140, owned by C.W. Moody
- S P S V, 1908 N. Laurent St., Suite 140, owned by Charles Wayne Moody
- C & M Enterprises, Inc., 137 Stirrup Road, owned by Charles Wayne Moody
- Monjaras Construction, 2805 Putney St., owned by Rafael Monjaras Alarcon
- All Time Services, 3921 Fordtran Road, Yoakum, owned by Jessy Gutierrez
- Daniels Enterprise, 1004 Fern Lane, owned by Gary Daniels
- Be You Tiful Cuts and Styles, 2806 N. Navarro St., Suite H, owned by Kelsey Mata
- E S Construction, 289 Seibert Lane, owned by Emilio Sanchez
- The Axe Society, 118 Flint Rock Court, owned by The Axe Society LLC
- Coastal Grounds, 301 Vandenberge St., Austwell, owned by Shawn Zak
- Taco La Patrona, 614 W. Brazos, owned by Franchesa Lopez
- Southern Cuties, 1234 Westpark Ave., owned by Megan Migl
- Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., owned by Neftali (Tali) J. Villafranca, James P. Villafranca, Deborah Escalante
- Jays Auto Wash & Detailing, 807 Hybiscus Lane, owned by Jason Paul Rivera
