The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Klimist Law Firm, 204 E. Santa Rosa St., owned by Bernard Klimist
- 19th Hole Barber & Style Shop, 2903-C Azalea St., owned by Richard G. Martinez
- This and That, 2508 N. Laurent St., owned by Xiaowei Zuo
- Bugmobiles Inc., 2304 E. Mockingbird Lane, owned by James S. Kiening
- Bugmobiles Pest and Termite, 2304 E. Mockingbird Lane, owned by James S. Kiening
- Bugmobiles, 2304 E. Mockingbird Lane, owned by James S. Kiening
- La Barratita Potosina Associates, 110 Henderson St., owned by Olga Lozada Saldierna Hernandez and Cristobal Lozada-Jimenez
- Set-Apart, 923 Eden Roc St., owned by Reginald A. Johnson
- Set Apart, 923 Eden Roc St., owned by Reginald A. Johnson
- 208 Properties, 208 Sherwood Drive, owned by Juan Carlos Gracia and Joe Gracia
- Outburst Advertising, 5003 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite J, owned by Outburst Advertising
- Hall Lighting & Design Center, 7001 N. Navarro St., owned by Hall Electric Company Inc.
- Gina’s Cleaning Service, 2605 Plover St., owned by Virginia DeLaGarza
- V & R Sanchez Construction, 107 Brown St., owned by Valeriano Sanchez and Rachel Lopez
- DJ’s Hair LLC, 1801 Lawndale Ave., Apartment D, owned by Iesha R. McGruder
- The Auction Attic, 349 Dewberry Lane, owned by Dennis Maresh
- D&J Rentals 111 Woodwind Drive, owned by Jaime Valdivia and Dustin Williams
- Xavier Sledge, M3BA Basketball, 1211 Anthony Road, owned by Xavier Lee Sledge
- 7 Day Donuts, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 212, owned by Linda Bin
