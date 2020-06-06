The following have filed for new or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.

  • JV Pham Creative Foundation Inc., 1811 N. Navarro St., owned by Minhtu Dinh Pham
  • Harco at Home, 140 Casa Blanca Village Drive, in Inez, owned by Bianca Smiley
  • CBDeezy Hemp Shop, 3102 Arroyo Drive. owned by Sean Dvorak
  • Bethany’s Baubles, 510 Mallard Drive, owned by Patricia G. Reyes
  • CM Investigation, 402 Navajo Drive, owned by Christopher MaHan
  • Leap Lawn Care, 518 Holly Lane, owned by Robert Patrick
  • Garrett Insurance Agency, 207 Mossy Oaks Lane, owned by Jeremy Morrow
  • RJ’s Lawn Service, 4106 John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Rudy Hernandez
  • OCV Paint and Body, 2212 N. Navarro St. owned by Richard R. Flowers Sr.
  • Grimm Brothers Powder Coating, 2806 Delmar Drive Ste. D, owned by Joshua DeLa Rosa
  • Beauties for Cuties, 101 New Castle St. owned by Silvia Franklin Simmons
  • Ray’s Kitchen, 510 Mallard Road, owned by Erasmo T. Reyes Jr.
  • Marquez Aguirre Construction, 326 Rio Grande, owned by Cesar Marquez
  • Flash Leads, 5609 John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Marcus Garcia
  • Floyd Nunez, 1304 N. Moody St., owned by Floyd Nunez
  • South Texas Fence and Deck, 110 Wateroak Court, owned by Phillip Johns
  • MVP Soft Wash, 824 Briarwood St.,owned by Michael Westbrook
  • Kolture and More, 102 Lariat Lane, owned by Lydia Hobbs
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.