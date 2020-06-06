The following have filed for new or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- JV Pham Creative Foundation Inc., 1811 N. Navarro St., owned by Minhtu Dinh Pham
- Harco at Home, 140 Casa Blanca Village Drive, in Inez, owned by Bianca Smiley
- CBDeezy Hemp Shop, 3102 Arroyo Drive. owned by Sean Dvorak
- Bethany’s Baubles, 510 Mallard Drive, owned by Patricia G. Reyes
- CM Investigation, 402 Navajo Drive, owned by Christopher MaHan
- Leap Lawn Care, 518 Holly Lane, owned by Robert Patrick
- Garrett Insurance Agency, 207 Mossy Oaks Lane, owned by Jeremy Morrow
- RJ’s Lawn Service, 4106 John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Rudy Hernandez
- OCV Paint and Body, 2212 N. Navarro St. owned by Richard R. Flowers Sr.
- Grimm Brothers Powder Coating, 2806 Delmar Drive Ste. D, owned by Joshua DeLa Rosa
- Beauties for Cuties, 101 New Castle St. owned by Silvia Franklin Simmons
- Ray’s Kitchen, 510 Mallard Road, owned by Erasmo T. Reyes Jr.
- Marquez Aguirre Construction, 326 Rio Grande, owned by Cesar Marquez
- Flash Leads, 5609 John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Marcus Garcia
- Floyd Nunez, 1304 N. Moody St., owned by Floyd Nunez
- South Texas Fence and Deck, 110 Wateroak Court, owned by Phillip Johns
- MVP Soft Wash, 824 Briarwood St.,owned by Michael Westbrook
- Kolture and More, 102 Lariat Lane, owned by Lydia Hobbs
